AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Members of the electoral club were asked to write the manifestos of main political parties of Himachal Pradesh where the Assembly elections were recently held. To impart the knowledge of whole electoral process like the issue of gazette notification, filing of nomination, last date of withdrawal of candidature, day of counting of votes and declaration of results were discussed. The voter turnout, ie 75.6%, with special reference to a village, Tashigang, the world’s highest polling station in Himachal Pradesh, which recorded a full voter turnout, were part of the discussion.