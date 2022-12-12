AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students paid tributes to the soldiers by celebrating Armed Forces Flag Day. The children talked about the role of soldiers in ensuring a peaceful existence for all. They observed a one-minute silence in the memory of martyred soldiers. They recited poems of courage and bravery and also decorated the bulletin board on the theme.
