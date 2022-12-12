 AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students paid tributes to the soldiers by celebrating Armed Forces Flag Day.



Students paid tributes to the soldiers by celebrating Armed Forces Flag Day. The children talked about the role of soldiers in ensuring a peaceful existence for all. They observed a one-minute silence in the memory of martyred soldiers. They recited poems of courage and bravery and also decorated the bulletin board on the theme.

