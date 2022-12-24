AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school presented a cultural extravaganza "Dhoop Chaon: A Saga of Love & Sacrifice" as a part of the annual day celebrations at the Tagore Theatre. The event was graced by Gurpreet Ghuggi, renowned actor and comedian, who presided over as the chief guest. Dr BNS Walia, chairman, National Educational Development Trust (NEDT) and Ex-Director PGI, Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Sidhant, Administrator, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, and other guests graced the occasion. Principal Ritu Bali extended a warm welcome to the guests. The school's annual report was presented as a movie. Then was staged the ballet, "Dhoop Chaon: A Saga of Love & Sacrifice", which unveiled the truth of an extremely magnanimous but often overlooked, un-praised and misunderstood role of a father, an unsung hero. Kalra urged students to be always grateful to their parents and love, respect and serve them.
