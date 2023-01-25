AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

To make students understand the importance of time, an activity was conducted for students of Class I. The children were taught about the value of time through a moral story and they were told to create wall clocks. The students enjoyed the activity and learnt that they should use their time in the best possible way.
