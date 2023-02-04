AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Legal Literacy Club of the school administered a pledge on ‘National Girl Child Day’ under the theme ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. Students of Class VI to XII took an oath to oppose gender=based discrimination and protect girl child in society. Students were also encouraged to display the logo of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’/selfie with daughters on WhatsApp ID and other social apps with #BBBP. Meanwhile, the school celebrated Republic Day. The programme began with the unfurling of the Tricolour by Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, followed by the national anthem. Ritu Bali, highlighted the importance of the Constitution and encouraged the students to abide by it and fulfil all their duties and responsibilities as the citizens of the country. The school choir presented a melodious patriotic song filing the entire atmosphere with the spirit of nationalism. Fun games were organised both for the staff and students. The students were served refreshments. Basant Panchami was also celebrated by performing Saraswati pooja.