AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A "No Bag Day" was observed at the school which was marked by various fun-filled activities for Class II. One of them was learning about colours. It is a milestone in early childhood and represents a child's cognitive understanding. To enhance their speaking skills, students were asked to hold any object available nearby and describe its colour and importance. The students spoke well about different objects like a doll, teddy bear, pencil box, fruits and vegetables. They also learnt famous proverbs such as "An apple a day keeps the doctor away".