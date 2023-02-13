AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

To celebrate "Safer Internet Day", a workshop on "Cyber Crime and its Prevention" was organised at the school. DSP Pooja Chaudhary and DSP Sanjay from Central Detective Training Institute, Sector 36, Chandigarh, educated and shared with students ways to keep them safe from online frauds and crimes. They also taught students how to identify fake links and accounts and advised them to keep their accounts private on every online platform. The students were told to be careful about accepting friend requests. They also forbade them from posting their personal information online. One should not respond to fraud calls and messages or share the OPT with any random person online. The students were enlightened about cyber bullying and online stalking.
