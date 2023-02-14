AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school bid farewell to the outgoing Class XII batch. Dance performances by students of Class XI entertained the seniors. The highlight of the event was Miss and Master AKSIPS contest, in which the outgoing students walked the ramp gracefully and answered questions asked by judges. Some funfilled games were also organised. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, advised students to never compromise with their principles and to abide by the moral values and discipline they had learnt from the school. The title of Miss and Master AKSIPS was won by Nishka Malasi and Dhairya, respectively. The titles of Miss Charming and Master Handsome were won by Mitali and Arshdeep. Students of Class XII were also awarded for their performance in academics and participation in sports and co-curricular activities. Snacks and lunch were served after the programme.