AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The National Deworming Day was observed at the school in collaboration with the Health and Welfare Department of Chandigarh. Tablet and Suspension Albendazole were given free of cost to the students of classes Pre-Nursery to XII by teachers. Over 850 students consumed the tablet and they were kept under observation by class teachers.
