AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of the school won the Best Movie Making Award for their short film “Mithya” screened at the Cine Maestro film festival organised by Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, and empowered by Cinevidya, Mumbai. The movie is based on the drug abuse by the youth with the message that use of drugs for reducing stress is just a myth. The team consisted of Kashvi as the Director, and Arshdeep, Tanveer, Aryan as videographers. Razia and Ajay played the role of drug addicts and Nidhipriya and Tannu Kapila (school counsellor) were the counsellors. School Principal Ritu Bali congratulated the team on their achievement and encouraged them to use film making as a medium to fight against the various social evils and myths prevailing in society.