AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school held a health and awareness talk on cervical cancer by Dr Pradeep Kumar Saha, Professor, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, PGI, for its staff members. He explained the need to have knowledge about the disease and steps that could be taken to prevent and treat it. He explained that it is the second most common cancer among Asian women and one-third of the world’s burden of cervical cancer is seen in India. Early detection is possible through regular screening in sexually active women and it is cureable. It can also be prevented through timely vaccination, ideally between the age of nine and 12 years. He said obesity is another major factor so it is imperative to reduce weight and follow a healthy lifestyle. Dr Saha answered the queries of the staff and urged them to get screened and spread the awareness among their family and friends too. Principal Ritu Bali extended her gratitude to Dr Saha for providing his expert advice and enlightening the staff on the issue.
