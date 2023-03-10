AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of the Sci Fi-Science Club of the school observed the World's AIDS Day under the aegis of Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy. An essay-writing activity on the topic was conducted for students of Class VIII. The Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Schools, Jasdeep Kalra, appreciated their efforts towards raising awareness on the issue. He said such programmes gave an opportunity to remember those who suffered because of HIV and motivated all to fight against the disease and never stigmatise HIV patients.
