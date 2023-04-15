AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Baisakhi was celebrated by students of the school. The special assembly presented by the students of Class V on this theme was informative and engaging. The choir sang "Jatta aayi Baisakhi" and bhangra were presented by the children. Later, there was a kite-flying activity for them. The pre-primary students also celebrated the festival. KG students visited gurdwara on the occasion. The pre-nursery and nursery students enjoyed craft activities. Jasdeep Kakra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, applauded the students' efforts.