AKSIPS -41 Smart School, Chandigarh

An orientation programme highlighting the curriculum, syllabus, school values and ideology was organised on the premises of the school for Class XI parents. The information was accompanied by a power point presentation, which outlined the course of study, test schedules and various career options available in each stream. Welcoming the parents, the school Principal, Ritu Bali, asked the parents to ask their wards to adopt regularity, discipline and punctuality in their schedule. She asked the parents to be in touch with the school to know about the progress of their wards. Tannu Kapila, the school counsellor, also addressed the parents. The faculty was also introduced.
