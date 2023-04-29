AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in Crafts Mela under the Girls' India Project. The students showcased the window to a greener world with "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle" and articles made with everyday waste items. It was organised by GHS, Kajheri, Chandigarh. Harjinder Kaur, Chairperson, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, was the chief guest of the day.