AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in Crafts Mela under the Girls' India Project. The students showcased the window to a greener world with "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle" and articles made with everyday waste items. It was organised by GHS, Kajheri, Chandigarh. Harjinder Kaur, Chairperson, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, was the chief guest of the day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat High Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today
Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karn...
H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services
USCIS says it is in the process of initiating law enforcemen...
5 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Nagaland; 6 kidnapped people rescued
The 6 people, including the headmaster of a school, were kid...