AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

World Heritage Day was celebrated at the school. On this occasion, students of classes IX, X and XII (History students) went on an educational trip to the Archaeological Museum, Sanghol. The students learnt about an ancient site belonging to the Harappan culture, which was maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India. A quiz was also held for them. On this occasion, a special assembly was also conducted by the students of Class X. Information was given on the importance of preserving ones cultural heritage and the steps to be taken to preserve the ancient monuments.