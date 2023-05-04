AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A special assembly was conducted by the students of Class IX on the occasion of Labour Day. Students highlighted the importance of the work done by the labour class and the important role they play in the development of country. A Punjabi poem was recited on Mazdoor by Gurshaan Singh, it was followed by a group song by the school choir. Students shared their views and experiences and also enacted the roles performed by them. Students distributed ‘Thank You’ cards and chocolates to the house keeping staff and other workers. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, applauded the effort of the students and advised them to respect these members of society and appreciate their work.