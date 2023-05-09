AKSIPS- 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

To inculcate the habit of taking a balanced diet, the school raised awareness about nutritional and adaptive eating habits. The students of Class V prepared healthy tiffin on the theme of "Tricolour' using millets as one of the main ingredients. The aim of the activity was to raise awareness about adding millets in to daily meals for its great nutritional value.
