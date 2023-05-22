AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school took a pledge on National Dengue Day. The pledge was taken by students and staff members to eradicate dengue by maintaining hygiene. A team of Health Club members along with teacher in-charges inspected the area in and around the school to ensure no logging of water to check breeding of mosquitoes.
