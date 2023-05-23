AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A language and Social Studies exhibition was held at the school. Tableaux in English, Hindi and Punjabi exhibited the culture and heritage of the region. The Punjabi Department showcased 'Punjabi Virsa' and components of Punjabi grammar. The Hindi exhibition put up the story of puppet world and presented models of television and bioscope. Interesting games like tongue twister, matching opposites and riddles were the showcased at English stall. The life story of Indian children writers and their works were also exhibited. The social science students pavilion showcased models and charts depicting different dynasties of ancient medieval and modern period of the country. Parents appreciated the hard work put in by the students in making models and charts. The School management has decided to make it an annual feature of the school calendar.