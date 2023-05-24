AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of Class X of the school organised a special assembly to highlight the importance of millets as this year is being celebrated as International Year of Millets. The students apprised the school of the nutritive value of millets and how important it is to include these in one’s diet, especially in present times when people are hooked to junk food. The audience was also told about the states of Punjab, Haryana and Karnataka which produce maximum quantity of millets. The information was imparted in a fun way that included a one-act play so as to make the understanding easier for everyone.