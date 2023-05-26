AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a yoga session for the students of classes I to V under 'Poshan Pakwada' ongoing activities. The school's physical education teacher Pratibha demonstrated various yoga asanas to encourage the children to remain fit. It was attended by the students and staff members of the school.
