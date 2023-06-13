AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The students of the school observed 'World Environment Day' to mark the importance of nature and environment. The theme for this year was 'Solutions for plastic pollution'.With this big and challenging picture in mind, the students focused on the theme of Environment Day this year "Reuse, Recycle or Refuse". On the occasion, students spoke about the need to say 'No' to single-use plastic items. They made posters on the theme. They made utility items out of bio-degradable material to stop the use of plastic. They made planters using old plastic containers and bottles. Students of classes VI and VII made paper bags, which they distributed among the shopkeepers of Sector-41 market, to check the use of polythene bags and promote the use of biodegradable goods. The children pledged to use steel or glass items like tiffin and water bottles and containers instead of plastic ones. A team of students and teachers took an active part in Cyclothon to spread the message of controlling plastic pollution in Chandigarh. The students participated in a painting competition organised by the SBI on World Environment Day. The Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration, bestowed the National Green Corps- Best Eco Club Award 2022, to Planet Pals, the Eco- Club of the school in the category of Senior Secondary School. School Principal Ritu Bali and Eco Club In-charge Amandeep Kaur, received the award at a function held at Tagore Theatre.