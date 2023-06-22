AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Observing the International Day of Yoga, various activities were conducted to promote it among students. Children of classes I and II practiced and performed different 'asanas'. The students of classes III and IV wrote slogans on the benefits of yoga and pupils of classes V to X made posters on the benefits of yoga, different types of asanas and 10 steps of 'Surya Namaskar'. Students of classes XI and XII wrote about on benefits of yoga. The teachers and students also participated in an online quiz competition conducted by MyGov.