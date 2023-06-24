AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The 15-day summer camp was organised at the school for the students of pre-Nursery to Class II. It included activities like art and craft, dance, music, cooking without fire, pool party, speak-up session, storytelling and handwriting session. The camp also provided ample opportunities for the students to learn various skills and utilise their time fruitfully. It was a success under the guidance of Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali. The camp concluded with distribution of certificates, gifts and takeaways. A surprise party was also organised for the children on the last day.