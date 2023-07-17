AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students went on a "school tour" under the supervision of their respective teachers and other staff members. The tour was undertaken since 'My School' was the monthly theme. This instilled confidence and independence in them. The tiny tots visited the school Director's room, Principal's room, accounts office and the reception area. Later, they admired the well- stocked library and the gizmo (computer) lab. The visit to the medical room and the Counsellor's room was informative. They also walked in the school playground.
