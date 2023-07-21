AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A ‘show and tell’ competition was organised for little students of the toddler class of the school. The theme of the competition was ‘Fruits and vegetables’ where kids had to show their choice of fruit or vegetable and speak a few lines on it. Kids used beautiful handmade props. They talked about their choice of fruits or vegetables, their nutritive value, colour, taste, etc. The purpose of the activity was to boost the little ones’ confidence as it enhanced their speaking skills and helped them in overcoming stage fear.
