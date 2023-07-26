AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Under the Parents Involvement in School Programme (PISP), an initiative started by the school in the session 2023-24, Shaveta Arora, mother of Samarth Arora, student of pre-nursery, conducted an activity for little students. She taught them cooking without fire to create awareness about nutritional value of such food items. She talked about the advantages of healthy eating. She encouraged the children to stay away from junk food. The mother prepared snacks with biscuits, sandwiches and bhelpuri for the kids. The kids enjoyed the activity and the eatables. They learnt how to use things available in house to make simple and healthy snacks.