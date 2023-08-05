AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A Metaverse 360-VR (Virtual Reality) learning programme was conducted at the school. This was the first of its kind platform that provided a unique opportunity for the students to explore space, discover the world and time travel in history. The children enthusiastically participated in the session and had an enriching and learning experience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed
The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...
Search operation under way in J-K’s Kulgam for terrorists who killed 3 soldiers
Friday's encounter between security personnel and the terror...
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes J-K's Gulmarg
The quake takes place at 8.36 am
Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order
The accused are currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbour...