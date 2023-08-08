AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

With a vision to promote environment conservation, Eco and Swachh Bharat Club of the school organised a tree plantation drive in the adopted park opposite the school. The event witnessed an active participation of municipal councillor and former Deputy Mayor Hardeep Singh, Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra, students and teachers of the school. A wide range of saplings were planted by students and dignitaries. Jasdeep Kalra appreciated the club members’ efforts in promoting eco-consciousness among the young students. The municipal councillor lauded the school for taking proactive steps in contributing to the city’s green cover.

#Environment