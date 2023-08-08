AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A demonstrative activity was organised on ‘Good touch and bad touch’ for pre- nursery students. The students were taught to identify the “No touch” areas and understand who are safe adults and whom to report when there is an alarming situation. An informative skit was presented by the teachers which they enjoyed a lot. Instructions were provided on how to express their disagreement by saying “Do not touch me” or a loud “No”. The objective of the session was to enlighten the children that their body belongs to them and they need to stay safe and secure.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...