AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A demonstrative activity was organised on ‘Good touch and bad touch’ for pre- nursery students. The students were taught to identify the “No touch” areas and understand who are safe adults and whom to report when there is an alarming situation. An informative skit was presented by the teachers which they enjoyed a lot. Instructions were provided on how to express their disagreement by saying “Do not touch me” or a loud “No”. The objective of the session was to enlighten the children that their body belongs to them and they need to stay safe and secure.