AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The Legal Literacy Club of the school organised an interactive session on ‘Cyber bullying’ for Class XI students. Shiv Kumar (resource person), Ashok and Dr Sarabjeet, representatives of the State Legal Services Authority, were present. Shiv Kumar informed the students about cyber frauds and cyber bullying and their right to privacy. He cautioned the students to beware of cyber frauds, stalking, trolling and bullying incidents taking place everywhere. He also shared the procedure to lodge police complaints about such crimes in case they become victims.
