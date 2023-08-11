AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organized a story telling competition for the students of Class III as part of the Founder’s Day celebrations. The programme was organised in the school auditorium. The competition commenced with a series of stories with moral values by the young AKSIPIANS. The young storytellers came forth with wonderful tales highlighting different moral values of life. They used a variety of props to make their stories interesting and expressive. The stories were adjudged based on the students’ expression, confidence, diction and presentation skills.