AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of Class 7-B of the school held an assembly on the topic, ‘Importance of blood donation’. The assembly commenced with the school prayer, which was followed by the thought of the day. An informative Punjabi nukkad matak was presented by students to highlight essential facts related to blood donation, types of blood groups, minimum age of blood donation, as well as the benefits of blood donation for both the donors and the recipients. School Principal Ritu Bali addressed the gathering and motivated the students to encourage their parents and relatives to come forward and donate blood on August 12, 2023, in the school auditorium. The assembly culminated with the rendition of the national anthem.