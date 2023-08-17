AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A science exhibition was organized by the school’s science club Sci-fi. The students showcased their models/projects such as 'Hybrid Energy' for rural electrification, 'Leakage detection','Dry leaves crusher' etc. The aim of the exhibition was to showcase problem-solving and critical -thinking skills of students. The school Director and Principal applauded the work done by the students. The model of hybrid renewable energy for rural electrification bagged the first prize, while the second prize was won by the model on moisture sensors.