AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

This August students of the school are paying homage to the motherland through various events and programmes. Students of Class V A presented a special assembly ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’, dedicated to the martyrs — the unsung heroes of freedom struggle for independence. The students remembered the unsung heroes like Khudiram Bose, Peer Ali Khan, Anant Laxman Kanhere, Madam Bhikaji Cama and so on. The students praised and celebrated these heroes of freedom struggle of India.