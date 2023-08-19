AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Independence Day was celebrated by students and staff members of the school. The school was soaked in the spirit of patriotism with each child holding the Tiranga. Principal Ritu Bali unfurled the national flag with everyone singing the national anthem. She urged the students to uphold the integrity and dignity of the country whose freedom was achieved by the sweat and blood of freedom fighters. School Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra congratulated the students on the momentous occasion and advised the students to take pride in being Indians. The highlight of the day was the Inter-House Group Song competition on a theme, “Environment”. Class IV to VI students made beautiful posters on the theme, ‘Meri maati, mera desh’. Musical chairs for teachers and a friendly cricket match for students were organised. The celebration concluded with the refreshments served to the children and staff members.