AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

As a part of Founder’s Day celebration, the school held an inter-house debate competition for students of Class XII. The topic for the debate was “Will artificial intelligence destroy human creativity?” The winning team was from Tagore House comprising Shambhavi and Prabhjot Kaur. For the students of Class XI, a ‘Bottle Art’ competition was organised, in which Jigisha bagged the first position.

