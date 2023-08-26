AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of pre-primary and primary of the school celebrated Teej. The school wore a festive look with the students attired in colourful traditional dresses. The students performed dances. They enjoyed swings and the teachers applied beautiful mehendi on children’s palms. The kids enjoyed the delicacies like ghevar, kheer porah, etc, cooked especially on Teej. The efforts of the students were highly appreciated by Director Jasdeep Kalra and Director (Administration) Sidhant Kalra.