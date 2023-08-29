AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Sports Day was celebrated in the school to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder, Ajit Karam Singh. Young champions from Pre-Nursery, Nursery, KG and Class II participated in various events. Yogic, divine and splendid exercises with a lot many kriyas to salute the Sun God were performed by young students. An array of competitive performances by the athletes exhibited discipline, strength, dedication and undying spirit of sportsmanship. The winners of all the events were felicitated with medals and certificates given by school Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali.
