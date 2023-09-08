AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of the school paid tributes to their teachers on the eve of Teacher’s Day, which was celebrated on the school premises. Students welcomed the teachers to the programme with beautiful cards and chocolates. A delightful programme replete with dances, skits, poetry and speeches was presented by students of Class V, which totally entranced the teachers. The teachers enjoyed various games organised for them. The celebrations began with the recital of prayers and ended with the students and the teachers dancing on the hit Punjabi numbers. Executive Director of the AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools Jasdeep Kalra applauded the enticing programme and outlined his vision regarding the role of a teacher in shaping the future of the country.