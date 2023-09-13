AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Janmashtami was celebrated by the staff and students of Pre-Primary at the school. A splendid and colourful performance was presented by students of Nursery. They truly communicated the message that “Every moment of life is worth a celebration. The more you praise and celebrate life, the more there is in life to celebrate”. The children of Nursery came dressed in ethnic wear as ‘Radha and Krishna.’ The presentation depicted the varied images of life from birth to manhood transporting one to the work of splendour, colour, myth and legend. It was a beautiful presentation with joyous melody and twirling dancers.
