AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school hosted a workshop on “Adolescence: An infinite possibility”. The workshop was conducted by Akash Deep Slahu, a counselling psychologist. The workshop was attended by boys of Class IX. The workshop aimed to provide psychoeducation about the period of adolescence and the mind. Akash explained how the choices made during this period can make a person either a tremendous possibility or a disaster. The workshop was interactive and engaging. The participants shared their experiences, doubts, and queries with Akash, who answered them with patience and clarity. Principal Ritu Bali and school counsellor Tannu Kapila thanked Slahu for conducting the workshop.
