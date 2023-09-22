AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

On Ganesh Chaturthi, the school welcomed the idol of Lord Ganesha on the school premises with devotional prayers & aarti. Prasad of ‘ladoos’ was distributed. Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali sent their greetings on the occasion saying that the festival brings joy and happiness and teaches us to remain humble in life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada's Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Sikh's killing
Seeks India's cooperation in murder probe, says info provide...
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects