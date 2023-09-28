AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a workshop on ‘Experiential learning’ for the teachers of their branch. The workshop was conducted by Shivani Aggarwal, a passionate educator who specialises in bringing 21st century skills in the classroom. The workshop helped teachers understand the need for hands-on learning, besides getting a number of ideas for experiential learning activities to be conducted in the classrooms. The teachers found the session enriching and engaging. The session concluded with a vote of thanks.
