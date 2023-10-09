AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

To celebrate National Wildlife Week, the Sci-Fi Club of the school organised a poster and collage-making competition under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. A talk on the importance of wildlife and ways to preserve flora and fauna was delivered by the school ‘Sci-Fi’ Club in charge. The pre-primary wing organised a puppet show for the little ones where the children learnt about the importance of animal and environment. Different activities were done by pre-primary, pre-nursery and nursery students. They made animal faces using paper-folding technique and KG made beautiful animal bookmarks. Pre-nursery students brought theme-based tiffin.