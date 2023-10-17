AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a workshop on ‘Health awareness in menstruation and menstruation hygiene in adolescent girls’ for Class VI to VII by Prof Sonal Sharma. She works in ANOVUS Institute of Clinical Research. She talked about mental health, body changes during adolescent age, necessity to maintain personal hygiene during periods and eat a balanced diet. She talked about how adolescents can channelise their energy in some creative work or physical exercise. The workshop was interactive and engaging. In the end of the session the students asked questions to clear their doubts and queries.