AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

On World Mental Health Day, the school organised a two-day event. The event witnessed an active participation from students of all classes, showcasing their dedication towards promoting positive mental well-being. The event kick-started with a refreshing nature walk by the kindergarten students, followed by students from Class VI to VIII, who expressed their gratitude towards their parents, teachers, and friends by creating beautiful ‘Gratitude notes’. Students chanted ‘Om’ in the morning. Students of Class IX and X participated in a poster-making and slogan-writing activity. The remarkable efforts and support provided by students of Class XI and XII to their teachers deserve a special mention. They created a ‘Positivity Board’ on display in the school. Principal Ritu Bali expressed her appreciation for the exceptional efforts made by the students.