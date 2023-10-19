AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A highly informative and insightful career counselling session was organised in the school for students of Class XI and XII. The resource person was Sumeet Watson from UPED, Dehradun. The session aimed at providing valuable guidance to students on making informed decisions about their future career paths. The students were provided with a comprehensive overview of various career options. The interactive nature of the session allowed students to gain valuable insights into their future prospects.
