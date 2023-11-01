AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Dasehra was celebrated by students on the school campus. A special assembly was organised to mark the occasion where the students were enlightened about the significance of the festival. The students were asked to write one negative trait of their personality which they wish to get rid of on a piece of tissue paper. These were collected and burnt along with an effigy of Ravan. Through this exercise the students learnt the importance of healing and cleansing their souls from negative and destructive elements and move towards positivity to spread harmony and happiness all around.
